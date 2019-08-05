LINER Browser Extension

Discussion
Hunter
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
LINER is a web highlighter that helps you highlight, save, and organize your text. We help you filter out excessive noise content, so you can focus on key references. Sometimes you only need one sentence from a 100 page document. Online content is often an excessive mess of information. Yet, there still hasn't been a solution that helps you manage your references. People are still resorting to primitive means of copy-and-pasting text. And there's no way to manage your scattered Medium highlights, Kindle highlights, and PDF highlights. LINER aims to aggregate isolated highlighting services under a single roof. Simply highlight your favorite sentences and we'll do the rest. By crowd-sourcing highlights, we can find out what content people are actually interested in. While Google is limited to knowing what “pages” you prefer, LINER goes a level-deeper and knows what "sentences" within the page you prefer. LINER's sentence-graph can provide data-fuel for AI platforms such as IBM's Watson.
