This is the latest launch from Linen
See Linen’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Linen Community
Linen Community
Free open source Slack alternative for communities
Linen Community is a free open source Slack alternative. We are designed to be Google searchable and community support friendly.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
Linen
About this launch
Linen
Make Slack and Discord communities Google-searchable
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Linen Community by
Linen
was hunted by
Kam Leung
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Kam Leung
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Linen
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#80
