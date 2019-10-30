Line Awesome
Open-source icon font with 1380+ beautiful line icons
We love Font Awesome, but sometimes wish it offered more than one style. Line Awesome is a drop-in alternative made with modern line icons. Offering complete coverage of FA with 1380+ icons, you will never have to worry about hunting for a missing icon. These beautiful icons are ideal for use in web projects, designs, or apps. Our production CDN serves the icons for free– just add one line of code and you are ready to go! It really doesn’t get much easier than this. 😉 Icons8 is proud to open-source Line Awesome, so use it anywhere and everywhere! PS: This is our 25th(!) Product Hunt launch and we would like to celebrate with everyone here! As a rule we never run discount promotions, but for one week we are offering 25% off our Icons8 subscription which gives you access to everything we have built (and will build) for $15/mo. Enter LAUNCH25 for the discount. 🎉
Another pack handy stuff for designers and developers to make the Web more elegant and beautiful. Kudos!
Wow! Thanks guys! I cant wait to try it!
Great set of icons! Good job.