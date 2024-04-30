Launches
Linckr
Ranked #11 for today
Linckr
Linkedin to Notion made easy
Linckr is a Sales Ops platform that combines prospecting tools and data enrichment. Easily customizable for your environment.
Launched in
Productivity
Public Relations
Notion
by
Linckr
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
38,923 upvotes
Notion is a powerful and adaptable tool that can be tailored to a wide range of needs.
Linckr
Linkedin to Notion
Linckr by
Linckr
was hunted by
Dima
in
Productivity
,
Public Relations
,
Notion
. Made by
Dima
. Featured on April 30th, 2024.
Linckr
is not rated yet. This is Linckr's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
2
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#23
