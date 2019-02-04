Limitless Wirefree Bra by Pepper

Pepper is the first body positive bra company that wants to empower small-chested women to celebrate their body as it is. The new Limitless Wirefree Bra was designed specially to fit and flatter AA, A and B cups. No more gaps, heavy push up padding, or feeling like you're not enough.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Jaclyn FuMaker@jaclyn_fu · Co-Founder of Pepper
Hey peeps! This is Jaclyn, one of the founders of Pepper, and it’s our second product launch on PH! We would love your upvote to support our mission of helping women embrace their body exactly as it is, and to promote body positivity. Traditional bra companies don’t design for real bodies. Society has instilled in us what the ‘perfect’ body should look like, and when you don’t meet those expectations it can make you feel less-than or not enough. We’re here to create better fitting garments for small-chested women because it’s time to eliminate awkward cup gaps, heavy push up padding and misguided body standards. With the launch of our second style, the Limitless Wirefree Bra, we hope to inspire women to be fearlessly themselves in a society that is constantly telling them how to look, act, and think. This bra provides boob-hugging lift, just the right amount of coverage….all without underwires! So if this resonates if you, even if you're not in our target demographic, we humbly ask for your support to help us bring better fitting products to more women! Our first product was #2 for the day, up for helping us get to #1? 😄
Upvote (2)Share·