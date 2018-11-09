LimeLite is an easy-to-use annotation tool that brings your demos, presentations and video tutorials to life.
No need to hassle viewers to focus on one area of the screen. Quickly demo a feature by putting a spotlight on a particular area of your screen. Focus the viewers attention while sharing your screen in video conferencing tools like Zoom.
Andrew Mewborn on LinkedIn: "Me gusta simplicity. Me gusta usability. Me gusta tools I can use daily to help me be more effective. Everyday I get pretty tired of waving my mouse around in circles hoping a prospect would be able to focus their attention in a specific area of the screen. If you've ever done this, it's no bueno. So mi amigo and I decided to put our product, engineering, and sales minds together a Mac app for sellers called LimeLite. I can now say hasta luego to losing prospects attention in a world of 3-second attention spans. I can now use a tool integrated with my own workflow to markup a live demo of anything on a screen. I'm hoping that while solving my own problem during selling, it will help others solve theirs as well. Now my ask from all of you is this: -Download LimeLite -Pass along any feedback -Live your best life Salud to sales. Salud to future functionality y'all with see with LimeLite. Salud to solving problems. ***link to LimeLite in the Mac app store in the comments below***"October 8, 2018: Andrew Mewborn posted images on LinkedInLinkedin
Andrew MewbornMaker@mewborna_
Hey PH, Andy from LimeLite here. During my time selling software I got pretty tired of waving my mouse around in circles hoping viewers will be able to focus their attention in a specific area of the screen. If you've ever done this, it's no bueno. I needed a tool that would help guide my audience's attention to areas of interest. And, I needed something that would be integrated into my everyday workflow while selling. So, I created LimeLite. LimeLite is an easy-to-use annotation tool for Mac that brings your demos, presentations and video tutorials to life. No need to hassle viewers to focus on one area of the screen. Quickly demonstrate a feature by highlighting or putting a spotlight on a particular area of your screen. Focus the prospect’s attention while sharing your screen in video conferencing tools like Zoom.us. A couple of pro tips: - You can trigger the annotation tool with hot keys of your choice - Radius and opacity of the spotlight can be customized on the fly (with hot keys) - LimeLite works with all video conferencing tools 🙏 We'd love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer any questions y'all have!
