Andrew Mewborn on LinkedIn: "Me gusta simplicity. Me gusta usability. Me gusta tools I can use daily to help me be more effective. Everyday I get pretty tired of waving my mouse around in circles hoping a prospect would be able to focus their attention in a specific area of the screen. If you've ever done this, it's no bueno. So mi amigo and I decided to put our product, engineering, and sales minds together a Mac app for sellers called LimeLite. I can now say hasta luego to losing prospects attention in a world of 3-second attention spans. I can now use a tool integrated with my own workflow to markup a live demo of anything on a screen. I'm hoping that while solving my own problem during selling, it will help others solve theirs as well. Now my ask from all of you is this: -Download LimeLite -Pass along any feedback -Live your best life Salud to sales. Salud to future functionality y'all with see with LimeLite. Salud to solving problems. ***link to LimeLite in the Mac app store in the comments below***"

October 8, 2018: Andrew Mewborn posted images on LinkedIn