LIMBIC ACTIVE

Physical gaming console to motivate everybody to get active

LIMBIC ACTIVE is the first home fitness solution that keeps you active while you're focusing on fun. Our interactive system provides a variety of fitness classes and lots of entertaining games to develop and train physical and cognitive skills.
discussion
carlhauserDesigner
Sounds and looks cool, what about if I don't life in warehouse or fancy loft ?
