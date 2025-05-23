Launches
Lily Pad
A premium split keyboard
Lily Pad is a premium aluminum split keyboard built for the Lily58 layout whether you're upgrading an existing build or starting fresh, Lily Pad makes it easy to go premium without the learning curve.
Custom Keyboards
Hardware
Tech
About this launch
A Premium Split Keyboard
Featured on May 24th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Lily Pad's first launch.