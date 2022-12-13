Sign in
lily dex
Track the Pokémon you’ve captured in Pokémon Go
Track the Pokémon you've captured in Pokémon GO! lily dex is a dead-simple app for Pokédex completionists. Current GO Dex ✨ lily dex is dedicated to Pokémon GO. Pokémon are added as they are released in-game.
Launched in
iOS
,
Pokemon
,
Games
by
lily dex
Burb
About this launch
lily dex
Track the Pokémon you’ve captured in Pokémon Go!
lily dex by
lily dex
was hunted by
Michael Knepprath
in
iOS
,
Pokemon
,
Games
. Made by
Michael Knepprath
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
lily dex
is not rated yet. This is lily dex's first launch.
