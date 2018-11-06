Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Lilo

Lilo

Your daily life-changer💫 Based on workout, meditation and AI

more info
#3 Product of the DayToday

Lilo is created to help people take their lives to a new level. This powerful framework combines 1-minute workouts and special meditations using AI, based on scientifically proven and tested methods.

Reviews

Ekaterina Smekhova
Sergey Sheleg
 

Discussion

Hunter
Alex Smekhov
Alex Smekhov
Makers
Alex Smekhov
Alex Smekhov
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Alex Smekhov
Alex SmekhovMaker@alexmalkovich · Founder of Lilo
We already working more than 1 year in this project. We started with the Go Fit app, and now we made a powerful pivot. You could look at my speech about the app
Upvote (2)·
Alex Smekhov
Alex SmekhovMaker@alexmalkovich · Founder of Lilo
Hi ProductHunters 👋, I’m Founder at Lilo! With Lilo you can easily change your life. This application is designed specifically for regular people. Just schedule your morning 1-minute morning workouts and special meditations in the evening. This is a very simple and incredibly powerful technique. Your feedback is welcome!
Upvote ·
Sergey Sheleg
Sergey Sheleg@new_user_feaf015fc3 · Ultimate Guitar
@alexmalkovich nice tool! And what is the date of publish your apps?
Upvote ·
Alex Smekhov
Alex SmekhovMaker@alexmalkovich · Founder of Lilo
@new_user_feaf015fc3 thanks! we are working hard and trying to release in the end of December. Good news that we are developing Android and iOS apps simultaneously
Upvote (1)·