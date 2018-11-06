Lilo
Your daily life-changer💫 Based on workout, meditation and AI
#3 Product of the DayToday
Lilo is created to help people take their lives to a new level. This powerful framework combines 1-minute workouts and special meditations using AI, based on scientifically proven and tested methods.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Alex SmekhovMaker@alexmalkovich · Founder of Lilo
We already working more than 1 year in this project. We started with the Go Fit app, and now we made a powerful pivot. You could look at my speech about the app
Upvote (2)Share·
Alex SmekhovMaker@alexmalkovich · Founder of Lilo
Hi ProductHunters 👋, I’m Founder at Lilo! With Lilo you can easily change your life. This application is designed specifically for regular people. Just schedule your morning 1-minute morning workouts and special meditations in the evening. This is a very simple and incredibly powerful technique. Your feedback is welcome!
Upvote Share·
Sergey Sheleg@new_user_feaf015fc3 · Ultimate Guitar
@alexmalkovich nice tool! And what is the date of publish your apps?
Upvote Share·
Alex SmekhovMaker@alexmalkovich · Founder of Lilo
@new_user_feaf015fc3 thanks! we are working hard and trying to release in the end of December. Good news that we are developing Android and iOS apps simultaneously
Upvote (1)Share·