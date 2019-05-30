In honor of the NBA finals starting, we created a live smack-talking room between Warrior and Raptor fans. Download before game 4 when the Warriors sweep and this product gets retrofitted for MLB/NHL 🥶
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
KirbyMaker@ybrikeeg
Hey PH! While Matt and I were pivoting from our original product, we hit a brick wall after countless hours of whiteboarding sessions. We love building iOS apps so we decided to pull ourselves out of our rout by making Lil App overnight. It's totally meant to create fun banter between NBA fans. See you in the chat room tonight!
Upvote Share·