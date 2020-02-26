Discussion
Charlie Clark
Maker
Howdy PH! I know what you're thinking: "Not another link tool 😩" but wait! Liinks is special, I promise! ✨ I built Liinks because I couldn't find a simple tool that could both: a) Build a landing page for my links, with a nice background, social icons, logo and short bio. b) Connect to Instagram to automatically add links from my post captions. There are tools out there that do one of these two things, but nothing that does both in a simple, clean and affordable way. Until now! With Liinks you get all this and more, 100% free: 🎩 Clean & elegant link page 📸 Auto-publish links from Instagram 📌 Pin your important links to the top of your page 📅 Schedule links to be added at a later date 👤 Add your social links 💃 Customize your page with a logo, tagline, and background ✨ Customize colors and link styling 📊 Track page views & link clicks 💸 100% Free I've tried to keep the UI clean, minimal and functional and to provide enough configuration options that you can make your page feel unique, but not so much that you get overwhelmed. The Instagram connection is super handy if you find yourself frequently updating your link to reflect the content of your posts. Let me know what y'all think! I'd love to hear your thoughts on how I can improve Liinks 💪 Cheers, Charlie
