- Reduce the file size of your scanned PDF documents by up to 90%.
- Simple drag-and-drop interface.
- Optimal balance between file size and quality.
- Keep your confidential documents offline and private.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
João AlfaiateMaker@jlft · Product designer at Enough Pepper
Lightweight PDF is a free PDF compressor for Mac. - Reduce the file size of your scanned PDF documents by up to 90%. - Simple drag-and-drop interface. - Optimal balance between file size and quality. - Keep your confidential documents offline and private.
Upvote (2)Share·