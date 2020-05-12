Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
LightTag
LightTag
The text annotation tool for teams
Design Tools
Productivity
+ 3
NLP Annotation Tool for Teams With Active Learning and Search.
Label data for NLP faster with your team and our AI. LightTag manages your workforce so you can focus on the important things.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
7 Reviews
5.0/5
Andrea Gambier
Good work!
Upvote (2)
Share
3 hours ago
Steven Dixon
Great Tool! Congrats on the launch.
Upvote (1)
Share
3 hours ago
Send