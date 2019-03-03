LightTable SX lets you create an unlimited virtual canvas to layout, inspect and compare images while exploring the relationships between items. The canvas can be printed, exported and shared with other applications and internet services.
douglas a. weltonMaker@einsteinslegacy · chief product officer, einstein's legacy
We are please to announce that LightTable SX is now available in the Mac App Store. Our goal for this product was to create a virtual space that makes it easy for photographers, designers and editors to uncover the visual relationships between their artwork in a two-dimensional space. This is something that applications that present images one-at-a-time cannot do. We hope you enjoy using the product. If you have any feedback, please feel free to drop us a line at support@einsteinslegacy.com Thanks!
