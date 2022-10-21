Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Lightswitch API
Ranked #20 for today
Lightswitch API
Simple, low-code CRUD API
Visit
Upvote 4
50% off for 3 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A low-code CRUD API that can be easily customized for your app
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Database
by
Lightswitch API
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
Lightswitch API
Simple, low-code CRUD API
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Lightswitch API by
Lightswitch API
was hunted by
Prabath Yapa
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Database
. Made by
Prabath Yapa
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
Lightswitch API
is not rated yet. This is Lightswitch API's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#208
Report