胡刮刀
MakerA venue designer
Hi ProductHunt 👋,, I am huguadao, an architect. This is the first product I released: LightOperation, which is a private forum for discussion of operation technology based on Notion. Thanks Notion for letting a non-technical person realize some ideas through it. @ivanhzhao The main problem it solves is: the actual operator after the product is released, how to operate his product (of course, product release through PH is also a part of the operation itself, and may be the most important part at the beginning), and make this product survive. The solution is to work together to supplement and improve your operating plan by publishing your own preliminary operating ideas and letting others comment. It mainly includes four parts: 1. Operation Draft Post your operation draft for everyone to learn and comment. 2. Creative Ideas We suggest: If you use the ideas here, please give her/him 1% equity. 3. Resource Share What you have is what I need, and what I have can also cooperate and win-win with you. 4. Exclusive Offer You can easily get the first seed users in the community, or you just want to provide some benefits to the people in the community! The most important thing is that whether it is operational ideas, creative ideas or comment content, they all have a certain degree of intellectual property rights, which can be shared within a certain range, but they must not be published on the Internet. So if you join our community, please follow the most important community rule: No content in the community can be posted outside the space. And other rules.
