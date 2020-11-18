Light Speaker

discussion
Julio Terra
This is a beautiful new product from the team at Transparent. They make beautiful speakers, that are meticulously engineered, and that sounds great. They are also the only company in the consumer electronics space (that I know) who has truly adopted a circular design philosophy. Their products are built to be easily upgraded and fixed. For this new product, they created a light element that uses the subwoofer to create natural flame like illumination. Excited to see this come to life, and to get my hands on one of these.
I've had the pleasure of knowing Martin and the transparent team for years, they have spoken at various startup conference I have run. When I heard they where launching something new I got very excited. I'm always super impressed by their design and the care for the small details. Their approach to making products last longer to save natural resources is also great. @martinwillers what inspired you to do a product that looks like a lantern?