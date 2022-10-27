Products
Home
→
Product
→
LifPay
Ranked #4 for today
LifPay
The radically simple Bitcoin lightning wallet
Make Bitcoin lightning network more than touchable. Get lightning-fast, low-cost Bitcoin payments and payouts with our powerful payment services and easy-to-use app!
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
+1 by
LifPay
About this launch
LifPay
The radically simple Bitcoin Lightning Wallet
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
LifPay by
LifPay
was hunted by
JH
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
JH
. Featured on October 29th, 2022.
LifPay
is not rated yet. This is LifPay's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#174
