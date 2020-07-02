Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Victor Khodalov
Maker
Hi Product Hunters and Makers! 🛸 We’re thrilled to present to you LifeViewer 2.1! When we launched 1.0 here on Product Hunt 8 months ago we got plenty of actionable and useful feedback. What’s also super important, that feedback confirmed our initial hopes that LifeViewer might be of value to people willing to be more productive and manage their time better. All this gave us lots of energy to move forward ⚡️ Today after multiple iterations, releases and bug fixes LifeViewer helps you accomplish: ✅ Tasks: add todos, set reminders, hold and drag to reorder your list. 🍎 Habits: form cool healthy habits, view your weekly and monthly progress. 🗓 Schedule: plan your day down to a minute, create notifications, import events from Apple Calendar. 📖 Day Summary: your personal diary that is always in your pocket. Remember what happened last Thursday? Go back in time with Day Summary widget. 💡 Thoughts and Ideas: never lose important ideas amidst multiple notes. 📷 Photos: add photos that made your day. ⏳ Countdown timer: shows how valuable and scarce your time is (timer can be hidden in Settings). ⚙️ Widget customisation: choose widgets you need most to focus on what’s really important. Please try the app and let us know what you think 💬 Your feedback is invaluable 🙏
Upvote (1)Share
this is a great idea! amazing performance. you guys are great!😍
Upvote (1)Share