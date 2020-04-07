Deals
LifePoints
LifePoints
Rewards for self-isolating | iOS App
Tech
Our free iOS app lets you collect points for the time you stay at home and the steps you take each day. These points can then be used to compete on our leaderboards and purchase rewards, like discounts and gift cards!
an hour ago
Oakville man's app rewards people with store deals and gift card discounts for self-Isolating
Ethan Foy is a long-term resident of Oakville, who has recently returned after completing his undergraduate neuroscience degree at Brock University, where he founded his current startup, LifePoints,...
