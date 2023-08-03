Products
LifeOS | The Ultimate Life Planner
LifeOS | The Ultimate Life Planner
Manage your whole life in Notion.
LifeOS is a powerful blend of a life planner, second brain, and finance system, created to handle all your personal management and planning needs.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Notion
by
LifeOS | The Ultimate Life Planner
About this launch
LifeOS | The Ultimate Life Planner
Manage your whole life in Notion.
LifeOS | The Ultimate Life Planner by
LifeOS | The Ultimate Life Planner
was hunted by
Pez
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Pez
and
Poonam Sharma
. Featured on August 5th, 2023.
Upvotes
18
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
