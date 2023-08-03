Products
Home
Product
LifeOS
LifeOS
Manage your whole life in Notion
Upvote 519
LifeOS is a powerful blend of a life planner, second brain, and finance system, created to handle all your personal management and planning needs.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Notion
by
LifeOS
About this launch
LifeOS
Manage your whole life in Notion.
5
reviews
547
followers
Follow for updates
LifeOS by
LifeOS
was hunted by
Pez
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Pez
and
Poonam Sharma
. Featured on August 5th, 2023.
LifeOS
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 5 users. This is LifeOS's first launch.
Upvotes
519
Comments
248
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#12
