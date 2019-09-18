Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
LifeFuels
LifeFuels
The smart nutrition bottle that fuels your day
Health and Fitness
Hardware
+ 1
The world’s first smart nutrition bottle that turns your ordinary water into a beverage packed with flavor, essential vitamins, and nutrients. Staying hydrated is as easy as the touch of a button or a swipe in the app.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
27 minutes ago
LifeFuels Launches Its Long-awaited Smart Nutrition Bottle | Digital Trends
Virginia-based startup LifeFuels has been tinkering for five years with a smart water bottle that injects ordinary water with flavors and much-needed nutrients. Now, the long-awaited $180 product is officially available, complete with an app that tracks hydration and more.
This water bottle knows how much you've had to drink - and it tells your phone
September 13 If I'd told a buddy to hydrate (even if I knew what that meant, which I didn't) when I was growing up in Syracuse, N.Y., in the 1960s, he would have thought I was mocking him.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send