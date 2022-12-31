Products
Home
→
Product
→
Life of Discipline
Life of Discipline
Track habits with calendar heat maps and a habit journal
Visit
Stats
A habit tracker inspired by Github's contribution calendar and a built-in habit journal. Create calendar heat maps to track any habits you'd like to build in 2023!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Lifestyle
by
Life of Discipline
About this launch
Life of Discipline
Track habits with calendar heat maps and a habit journal.
0
reviews
4
followers
Life of Discipline by
Life of Discipline
was hunted by
Ray
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Ray
. Featured on January 1st, 2023.
Life of Discipline
is not rated yet. This is Life of Discipline's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#165
Report