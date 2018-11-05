Around the web
Introducing Life House, The First Silicon Valley-Backed Hotel Company In The U.S.Life House features boutique design, tech-savvy rooms, and a social aspect that allows guests to connect over the internet-all at an affordable price.
Forbes
This New Hotel Has Its Own Social Network & It's A Game-Changer For Millennial TravelersJust when you thought you knew everything about traveling, something else comes onto the scene. Your favorite travel influencers are in a city you barely recognize, or a new app comes out that helps you score flights at a decent price. (It's an...
Elite Daily
