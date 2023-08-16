Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Life Core: Notion Second Brain
Life Core: Notion Second Brain

Life Core: Notion Second Brain

The ultimate Notion powerhouse

Payment Required
Embed
Stay Organized and In Control: Your Life Core Dashboard Brings Together Active Projects, Areas, Goals, Tasks, and a Master Calendar for Effortless Productivity.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Notion
 by
Life Core: Notion Second Brain
Vanta
Vanta
Ad
Automate compliance, simplify security. Start a free trial
About this launch
Life Core: Notion Second Brain
Life Core: Notion Second BrainThe Ultimate Notion Powerhouse
0
reviews
31
followers
Life Core: Notion Second Brain by
Life Core: Notion Second Brain
was hunted by
Jamel
in Productivity, Task Management, Notion. Made by
Jamel
. Featured on August 18th, 2023.
Life Core: Notion Second Brain
is not rated yet. This is Life Core: Notion Second Brain's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-