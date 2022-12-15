Products
LIDR RED Framework
LIDR RED Framework
Measure your motivation levels at work & get recommendations
Learn your feelings regarding the 3 sources of motivation at work: Role, Environment and Development. Identify gaps and get free recommendations for improvement.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
LIDR RED Framework
Burb
About this launch
LIDR RED Framework
Measure your motivation levels at work & get recommendations
LIDR RED Framework by
LIDR RED Framework
was hunted by
Alvaro Moya
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Alvaro Moya
,
Francisco Mendes
and
Marcos Spontón
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
LIDR RED Framework
is not rated yet. This is LIDR RED Framework's first launch.
