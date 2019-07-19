Log InSign up
LibreContacts

Add WhatsApp profile photos to your phone contacts.

Many of my iPhone contacts had outdated profile photos or no profile photo at all. This app fixes that. Turns out it also helps me identifying colleagues from who I do not know the name but do remember the faces.
It is a Chrome extension with an iPhone app.
Maker
I built this mainly to scratch my own itch, many contacts do not have recent photo's or no photos at all. And it annoyed me. I am aware that installing a chrome extension and an app to make this work is not ideal, but it really is the only way to get whatsapp data. The transfer of contact-data is directly between the browser and the app (using WebRTC). No contact information is sent to any server. Privacy is important to me.
