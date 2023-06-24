Products
Library Control

With this template you can organize your books

With this Notion Template you can organize your collection of Books! Track your reading performance with graphics, know how many days it took to read each book, assign Stars to the books!
Launched in
Books
Notion
was hunted by
Julio Trois
in Books, Notion. Made by
Julio Trois
. Featured on July 3rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Library Control's first launch.
