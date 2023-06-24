Products
Home
→
Product
→
Library Control
Library Control
With this template you can organize your books
With this Notion Template you can organize your collection of Books! Track your reading performance with graphics, know how many days it took to read each book, assign Stars to the books!
Launched in
Books
Notion
by
Library Control
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What did you think of the template? Any suggestions?"
The makers of Library Control
About this launch
Library Control
With this Template you can organize your Books!
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Library Control by
Library Control
was hunted by
Julio Trois
in
Books
,
Notion
. Made by
Julio Trois
. Featured on July 3rd, 2023.
Library Control
is not rated yet. This is Library Control's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
