Chris Moore
Maker
Hi PH 👋 Libpixel - built by developers for developers I’m one of the owners of Libpixel. In case you’re not familiar with our product, we’re a realtime image manipulation service for any images that are available on the internet. LibPixel works by fetching images from an existing Image Source, processing them on the fly and responding with the modified image. You simply supply the image size or processing you want in the query string in the URL you use for the image (perhaps in an IMG tag), and LibPixel does the rest. LibPixel is designed to be fast. It is likely that the transit/download time will be far more significant than the time taken by LibPixel to process the image, so in practice processed images are delivered as fast or faster (due to caching and CDN) than the original image. You never have to upload your images to LibPixel, so you retain full control over storage. And you only need to store the original images, not any modified versions. You maybe thinking why we differ to products like imgix and Cloudinary For Video? Instead of bloating the product offering we kept it lightweight but powerful, designed to do just one thing. We offer the best pricing for early stage startups, right up to large organizations trying to optimize their monthly fixed costs. Not convinced? Give it a try. We offer a 2 week trial (no credit card required) and you'll be able to use up to 10GB of storage. Any questions about the product, leave us a comment!
Deals with heavy caching, been easy to implement
