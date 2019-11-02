Discussion
Libi is an app I wrote to find more about my libido and mood. When do they ebb and flow? What are they influenced by? Is it true that I’m always in way better mood during summer, or is that just a wrong perception? I decided to get scientific about it. The app uses a technique called Experience Sampling: it randomly collects data at different times each day and uses that to calculate your average day, week, etc. Using this data, it can help you find correlations to data that the Health app can provide. Using the app over the last few months, I learned a lot about my body, my moods, and more. I hope Libi will improve your life, your relationships, and how you think about your body. Lemme know your thoughts and comments, I'd love to hear feedback!
