This is the latest launch from LiarLiar.ai
See LiarLiar.ai’s previous launch →
LiarLiar.ai - The AI Lie Detector
LiarLiar.ai - The AI Lie Detector
Combining psychology with computer vision
Stats
Introducing LiarLiar.ai, a groundbreaking leap in AI lie detection technology. Designed to discern truthfulness and identify potential deception, LiarLiar operates in real-time, combining proven psychological methods with advanced computer vision.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Remote Work
by
LiarLiar.ai
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
LiarLiar.ai
AI Lie Detector in Real-time
18
reviews
117
followers
Follow for updates
LiarLiar.ai - The AI Lie Detector by
LiarLiar.ai
was hunted by
Asen Levov
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Asen Levov
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
LiarLiar.ai
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on July 27th, 2023.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
