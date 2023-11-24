Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → LiarLiar.ai - The AI Lie Detector

LiarLiar.ai - The AI Lie Detector

Combining psychology with computer vision

Introducing LiarLiar.ai, a groundbreaking leap in AI lie detection technology. Designed to discern truthfulness and identify potential deception, LiarLiar operates in real-time, combining proven psychological methods with advanced computer vision.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Remote Work
LiarLiar.ai
About this launch
LiarLiar.ai
LiarLiar.aiAI Lie Detector in Real-time
18reviews
117
followers
LiarLiar.ai - The AI Lie Detector by
LiarLiar.ai
was hunted by
Asen Levov
in Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Remote Work. Made by
Asen Levov
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
LiarLiar.ai
is rated 4.4/5 by 18 users. It first launched on July 27th, 2023.
