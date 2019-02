LG's answer to the foldable mania is a second screen

If you haven't already soaked up the leaks about it, the new LG V50 introduced today is a souped-up V40 with the latest Snapdragon processor, improved cooling, bigger battery, and the futuristic addition of 5G. The V50 is LG's first 5G phone, in fact, and it's also the first to be compatible with a new accessory the company is rolling out: an entire second screen.