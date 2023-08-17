Products
This is the latest launch from LG
LG StanbyME Go
LG StanbyME Go
Portable smart touch screen tv
The LG StanbyME Go's 27-inch LED touchscreen is attached to a stand within a sleek case and can be tilted, rotated, raised, and lowered while in landscape and portrait orientations and table mode.
Launched in
TV
Entertainment
by
LG
LG
Life's good
LG StanbyME Go by
LG
was hunted by
Clara
in
TV
,
Entertainment
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
LG
is rated
3/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on October 2nd, 2015.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#76
Week rank
#240
