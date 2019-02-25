Log InSign up
LG G8 ThinQ

A new phone from LG with touchless commands

Discover a new way to interact with your screen that frees up your hand. Hands dirty or wet? With just a wave of your hand easily access favorite functions, answer calls, snooze alarms, and even increase volume without touching your phone.

LG's palm-reading G8 has a unique vision of the futureLast year, LG released the G7 ThinQ - by no means a bad phone, but certainly one that struggled to make its mark. And at MWC, LG is announcing its successor, the LG G8, which brings some new features and upgrades to try to stand out where the G7 faded into the background.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I've seen this technology tons before primarily in the maker community actually and of course with Leap, nice to see it start to go mainstream
carlhauser@carlhauser_ · UI/UX Designer
First I thought that they use project Soli
