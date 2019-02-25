LG G8 ThinQ

Discover a new way to interact with your screen that frees up your hand. Hands dirty or wet? With just a wave of your hand easily access favorite functions, answer calls, snooze alarms, and even increase volume without touching your phone.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I've seen this technology tons before primarily in the maker community actually and of course with Leap, nice to see it start to go mainstream
carlhauser@carlhauser_ · UI/UX Designer
First I thought that they use project Soli
