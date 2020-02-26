  1. Home
  2.  → Lex

Lex

The all-in-one P2P update platform.

Lex is a P2P progress update platform that lets you send, save, and read progress updates.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Luke Piette
Luke Piette
Maker
I built Lex cause I was trading progress updates with a bunch of people across different platforms. It was a big hassle and the switching cost was huge.
UpvoteShare