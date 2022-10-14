Free Discuss Collect Share Stats

Token-gating with LEWK is as easy as 1, 2, 3. 1⃣ Enter any URL 2⃣ Customize how it will be displayed 3⃣ Select who can open the link That's it. 🙅 No code 🙅‍♂️ No transactions 🙅‍♀️ Nothing stopping you from sharing Web2 content with Web3 audiences.