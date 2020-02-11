Discussion
Nathan Ganser
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt! I've recently found out about Levitate.ai, and they are doing a great job! 👍 It's the perfect intersection between a corporate CRM (like Streak.com) and a more personal CRM (like Nat.app)! Some great features include: - AI assistant that helps you to write emails 🤖 - Send personalized Group Emails 👫 - Email open tracking 🎥 - IOS & Android app 📲 - Newsfeed with tasks ✅ While they do have a Business solution, they also have a totally free Personal version of their software! 😇
