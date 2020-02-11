  1. Home
Grow your business by staying top of mind.

Levitate helps relationship-based businesses keep in touch with clients, prospects, and referral sources.
Lipson's Latest Trick: Raising $6M Series A For Real MagicJesse Lipson knows better than most that a startup doesn't necessarily need to raise money to be successful. After all, he bootstrapped his first company, ShareFile, to a $93M sale to Citrix in 2011. Then again, the right kind of funding-and investors-can provide the rocket fuel to soar higher, faster, than would be possible without it.
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt! I've recently found out about Levitate.ai, and they are doing a great job! 👍 It's the perfect intersection between a corporate CRM (like Streak.com) and a more personal CRM (like Nat.app)! Some great features include: - AI assistant that helps you to write emails 🤖 - Send personalized Group Emails 👫 - Email open tracking 🎥 - IOS & Android app 📲 - Newsfeed with tasks ✅ While they do have a Business solution, they also have a totally free Personal version of their software! 😇
