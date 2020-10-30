  1. Home
Get Paid, Not Played

We help you get paid more. Our team of experienced recruiters have helped hundreds evaluate & negotiate higher job offers.
How? Our recruiters know how pay at companies like Amazon, Google, Facebook, etc work from the inside and exactly how to ask for more.
Zuhayeer Musa
Maker
student @cal building things
👋 PH Fam, We're really excited to finally announce the Levels.fyi Negotiation Service. We match you to a former recruiter to help you maximize your offer given your situation. We've already helped hundreds of professionals and have collectively negotiated millions of dollars in salary increases! Happy to answer any questions you might have about the service! Zuhayeer
