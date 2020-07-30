Levels.fyi Internships

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Zuhayeer Musa
Maker
Hi PH Fam, Excited to put this out to help students who are thinking about forgoing a semester of college this year. Given classes may have to move online and it may not be worth paying tuition for, an internship is a great way to learn and grow and find what you want to do after graduating. And plus, internships are the surest way to transition to a full time role. Much much easier than interviewing for full time roles exclusively. We're keeping our site updated live with updates as companies roll out their listings! As usual, we'd love your feedback and any help to get more companies added: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/...
Upvote (1)Share