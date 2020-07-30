  1. Home
  2.  → Levels.fyi Internships

Levels.fyi Internships

2021 Internship List & Salaries

PSA: 2021 Internship applications have started opening. College will be different this year. We’re here to help students use this opportunity to find meaningful Fall & Winter programs as an alternative. Use our list to apply and share with students!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Zuhayeer Musa
Maker
Hi PH Fam, Excited to put this out to help students who are thinking about forgoing a semester of college this year. Given classes may have to move online and it may not be worth paying tuition for, an internship is a great way to learn and grow and find what you want to do after graduating. And plus, internships are the surest way to transition to a full time role. Much much easier than interviewing for full time roles exclusively. We're keeping our site updated live with updates as companies roll out their listings! As usual, we'd love your feedback and any help to get more companies added: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/...
Upvote (1)Share