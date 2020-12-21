discussion
Hey Product Hunt!👋 I'm Candace, one of the creators of Letterloop alongside Jonathan and Bharat. We made Letterloop as a way to be more connected to friends and family. If you're like us, you talk to your family and friends over chat, sometimes over phone or video. You often end up playing phone tag. Usually, the conversations are about the basics. The facts of your life, how you're doing, what they're up to. Only occasionally do you get to dive into deeper conversations about their biggest goals, hardest challenges, and truest feelings. Everyone says to just call more, but calls are erratic and it's hard to get the timing right. Texting is convenient but doesn't deliver on depth. Zoom can be meaningful but too often it's too fatiguing. So we made Letterloop. It's a group newsletter that lets everyone answer the same questions, then compiles the replies into a beautiful newsletter that gets delivered via email. Newsletters are an easy and thoughtful way for us to digest information on things we care about. We subscribe to newsletters covering topics across the board. We realized we wanted that same experience from our close friends and families. How could we easily, regularly know what's going on and what matters most in their lives? We've been beta testing the product for the last few months and are now ready to share it with the Product Hunt community. We're super excited for you to give it a try and can't wait to hear what you think! And huge thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us!🙏
