Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Letter from You 2.0
Letter from You 2.0
Handwritten letter, mailed for you.
Marketing
Write a letter to your loved ones, clients, donors, or even yourself with our app. No machines. Handwritten by real people. Wax sealed. Integrate with all your favorite business apps.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
42 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Anthony Lee
Maker
We added a Zapier integration. Now you can send handwritten letters from popular platforms like Shopify, Salesforce, Pipedrive, and others.
Upvote (1)
Share
11 hours ago
Send