  1. Home
  2.  → Letter from You 2.0

Letter from You 2.0

Handwritten letter, mailed for you.

Write a letter to your loved ones, clients, donors, or even yourself with our app. No machines. Handwritten by real people. Wax sealed. Integrate with all your favorite business apps.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Anthony Lee
Anthony Lee
Maker
We added a Zapier integration. Now you can send handwritten letters from popular platforms like Shopify, Salesforce, Pipedrive, and others.
Upvote (1)Share