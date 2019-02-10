Letter from You

Write a letter to your family, friends, clients, donors, or even yourself!
No emails. No machines. Handwritten by real people.
Anthony Lee
Valentine's day is coming up, it's a great opportunity to write a handwritten note to someone you care. I built this side project because I work in the nonprofit sector and we write handwritten thank you notes to our donors all the time. We are trying to help individuals, business, and nonprofits to cut time in time consuming activity. We are currently creating Zapier integrations too so you can automate the process with other apps.
