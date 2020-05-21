Discussion
Pavlo Dudchenko
Maker
👋 Hi Product Hunt, My name is Pavlo, founder LetsNews.app First of all, I hope everyone is staying safe! I am super excited to share with you my new project. 🤔 I've noticed by reading blog posts that a lot of makers complain that newsletter services after some number of subscribers are very expensive. 🤞 As cheap alternative we can use Amazon Simple Email Service, but it is only sending service API. There are several self-hosted applications that can use Amazon SES: free open source Mailtran (https://mailtrain.org) and with one time license payment Sendy application (https://sendy.co). 💸 These applications allow us manage subscribtions, campaings, send newsletters via Amazon SES and as result we can save money. Due to Covid-19 and global crisis it is right time to save money. 😇 The main idea of LetsNews.app is to provide ready for use newsletter applications with almost the same price as VPS but you do not need to struggle with installation. Your applications will be hosted by LetsNews.app. Just focus on your main goal! 🙏 Thanks - @levelsio for MAKE bootstrapper's handbook - @AndreyAzimov for inspiration - @pierregillesl for blog post that led me to the idea - All community of indie hackers that inspire not to give up
