Leto - Payment Crypto Wallet
Leto - Payment Crypto Wallet
Instant borderless USDC transfers by phone number
Discover Leto, a non-custodial wallet for stablecoins. Pay gas fees in USD, send via phone or link, and transfer to TRC20, ERC20, or BEP20. With its smart address book and local currency display, Leto is your go-to wallet. Join the waitlist now!🚀
Launched in
Crypto
,
Money
,
Web3
by
Leto - Payment Crypto Wallet
About this launch
Leto - Payment Crypto Wallet
Best first crypto wallet | Fees in USD | Transfers via phone
Leto - Payment Crypto Wallet by
Leto - Payment Crypto Wallet
was hunted by
Serafim
in
Crypto
,
Money
,
Web3
. Made by
Matvey Belyaev
,
Daniil Okhlopkov
,
Serafim
,
Max Korolev
,
Aleksey Lisun
,
Denis Babchuk
,
Nikolay Dergalev
,
Artem Nishchimenko
,
Yerassyl Zhanymkanov
,
Егор Поляков
and
Andrey Sorokin
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Leto - Payment Crypto Wallet
is not rated yet. This is Leto - Payment Crypto Wallet's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
