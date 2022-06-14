Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
LetMeSpeak
Ranked #17 for today
LetMeSpeak
Learn English & Earn Crypto Metaverse
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Learn for free 🤓 Study new words, improve grammar & practice speaking Get reward points 🤩 Receive a free Scholarship or buy NFT Characters to Earn reward points Convert to real money 🤑 Swap rewards to USDC in-app or on external exchanges
Launched in
Education
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
LetMeSpeak
Airplane
Promoted
Quickly transform scripts, SQL, and more into internal tools
About this launch
LetMeSpeak by
LetMeSpeak
was hunted by
Ra
in
Education
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
LetMeSpeak
is not rated yet. This is LetMeSpeak's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
4
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#27
Report