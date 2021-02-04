  1. Home
Letawera

Online market place for taskers, in Africa.

LetaWera helps connect individuals with the need to complete a task with trusted service providers within their region or city. In Africa, unemployment rate is rising rapidly, we are looking for a way to help taskers earn a living by performing everyday tasks.
Willy tanui
Maker
Hustler, Developer, Kenyan
I have always been fascinated by how taskrabbit works. As a Kenyan, the youth struggle to make ends meet. So i borrowed the model, tweaked it to fit the local industry and simplified it to cover both the skilled and unskilled workforce. We are still in test phase so full roll out is yet to happen. We chose to start with a web app instead of mobile app to cover all those with access to internet without necessarily having to download it. We also utilized offline and mobile money payment solutions to build confidence from our users.
@twkip Awesome Work!!!
