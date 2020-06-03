Let's Not Forget

Discussion
Jonathan Lopez
Maker
Hi all, In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, we have seen the topic of racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement at the forefront of mainstream media. Across the world, people have been forced to think, to speak, to protest, to learn, and to unlearn. But what happens when these issues are not on the front page of NYTimes or Instagram feeds? Many of us will remember, but too many will forget. I try to remain optimistic in that we do not aim to forget these issues, but I believe my time is better spent with action than speculation. I juggled with how I could make the most impact––protesting, learning/unlearning, having tough conversations. Ultimately, I realized the answer is a common one in my life: technology. I certainly don't believe this site is an end-all solution towards the seemingly insurmountable progress that needs to be made, but I hope it will act as a starting point. A way for those who feel anger and frustration with themselves, with others, and with their country to constantly think back to the emotions of today once tomorrow comes. Thanks all and I appreciate any feedback. Jonathan
