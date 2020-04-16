Let's Go Remote

Discussion
Cody Dillabough
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, I built letsgoremote.ca over the weekend and will admit it is a little rough around the edges so I would absolutely love any feedback or ideas to improve the experience. The reason why I built this was to help newly "remote-ized" companies or individuals to go through a quick quiz and learn about some of the tools that are available to them. I assume a lot of you are remote work experts, but these tools/services are completely foreign to a large part of the population and this part of the population are the ones that we are really trying to help in some fashion. You can read more about the mission here: https://letsgoremote.ca/mission If you have any feedback/ideas or want to help in anyway either pop on over to https://letsgoremote.ca/help or respond in the comments here. Hope this can be helpful to at least someone! Cody
